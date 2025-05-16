Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools slapped with $25 million claim in teacher sex abuse case

Friday, May 16th 2025, 2:55 pm
A Choctaw High School graduate, identified as Jane Doe, is seeking $25 million from her former school district.
Attorneys Cameron Spradling of Oklahoma City and Nix Patterson of Texas filed a tort claim against Choctaw-Nicoma Park (CNP) Schools on May 13. The claim accuses the district of ignoring repeated red flags about former choir teacher Samuel Melton, who is now charged with multiple felony sex crimes.
Court records now confirm that the district formally reprimanded Melton more than a year before Jane Doe came forward.
Melton resigned in April 2025, just days after authorities were notified of the sexual assault allegations. On April 28, the Oklahoma County District Attorney charged him with 15 felony counts, including first- and second-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy, and sexual battery.
Prosecutors allege Melton engaged in a sexual relationship with Jane Doe beginning in March 2023, when she was a student, until her graduation in May 2024. Court records describe daily abuse inside the school’s choir room—before school, during lunch, and after class.
The district initially claimed it was first notified of the Melton's alleged inappropriate behavior on April 6, 2025, but the tort claim and court records eventually revealed a prior warning.
Superintendent David Reid confirmed that in January 2023, four students raised concerns about Melton’s inappropriate behavior toward female students. An internal investigation concluded the behavior was “unprofessional” but not sexual in nature. Still, Melton was issued a formal letter of reprimand.
According to that letter, Melton had been “popping a student’s back,” “jokingly touching a leg,” and "contacting students directly by cellphone." The administrators also offered assistance in “dealing with stress” and returned Melton to the classroom under “increased supervision.”
Jane Doe’s attorneys argue that the district’s inactions allowed for further abuse.
“This tragedy was preventable,” said attorney Cameron Spradling. “Administrators were repeatedly warned—by students and through their own observations—but failed to protect Jane Doe. Their inaction enabled a predator to keep abusing his position of trust.”
The tort claim also alleges that CNP officials failed to report the first reports of misconduct to law enforcement or DHS, as required under Oklahoma law. Instead, Spradling says school leaders dismissed concerns, telling the victim’s parents that complaints stemmed from “jealousy.”
Attorneys accuse the district of a broader failure, citing inadequate supervision, poor monitoring of surveillance video, and insufficient background checks. The claim references numerous past arrests of CNP staff for crimes involving minors between 2013 and 2025, calling it a “blatant disregard for accountability.”
Superintendent Reid declined to comment on the tort claim but said the district is fully cooperating with both law enforcement and the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). OSDE confirmed its investigation is underway, but would not specify whether it is limited to Melton or includes other staff.
Lisa Monahan
