Oklahoma Man Charged With Molesting Multiple Girls; Court Documents Claim Church Covered Up Abuse

Former Church of Nazarene board member Charles Sulivant, 91, has been charged with sexually abusing multiple girls, with church officials accused of failing to report the abuse to police.

The Pottawatomie County district attorney’s office charged 91-year-old Charles Sulivant, a former church board member, for allegedly sexually abusing multiple girls.

Court records also show Church of the Nazarene officials failed to report it to the police.

According to court records, the most recent alleged abuse happened eight years ago but it dates to 2008. Investigators said Sulivant admitted to the allegations in August, but he wasn’t arrested until November.

Sixteen years is how long some survivors of sexual abuse have had to wait for accountability.

“A victim came forward several months ago saying she was sexually assaulted by Charles Sulivant,” said Shawnee Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Vivian Lozano, whose office has been investigating allegations against former Church of Nazarene board member Charles Sulivant. “I know four victims have been interviewed.”

Lozano said no one should have to fear attending church.

“You’re trusting your kids to be in a safe place and for them to be assaulted or to not feel safe ... that’s not fair to these kids,” Lozano said.

Court records show one church member reported in 2016 that in 2008 Sulivant “touched and kissed her” daughter and tried to “get under her clothes” when she was nine years old.

Another survivor said he “pulled her into him and started 'rubbing his [genitals] against her butt.'” News 9 tried to talk to Sulivant at his home, but he didn’t answer. Church administrators didn’t return numerous phone calls.

Court records reveal leadership at the church, including now Senior Pastor Johnny Stephens, knew about the alleged abuse, but they didn’t report it to police. News 9 visited Stephens at his home to ask him why he didn’t report the alleged abuse to law enforcement.

“I’m not gonna comment,” Stephens said. “I guess if it goes to court [I will].”

Stephens would not answer questions about the alleged church coverup documented in court records. Stephens offered one comment.

“I do believe I will be vindicated,” Stephens said.

However, the survivors decided to speak for themselves and go to the police on their own.

The Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office officially charged Sulivant with two counts of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a child under 16 years old. If convicted, Sulivant faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

News 9 reached out to the DA’s office for a comment but didn’t hear back by Friday's 10 p.m. news deadline.

The Shawnee Police Department said they believed there were more survivors. Anyone with information can call their tip line at 405-273-0989.

Editor's Note: The previous version of this story referred to Sulivant as a former pastor. He was a former church member and former church board member 10 years ago according to court records. The story has been corrected to reflect Sulivant's role with the church.