What Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving 2024?

Here’s a list of major Oklahoma stores and their hours on Thanksgiving.

By: News 9

Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, festive meals, and last-minute errands for forgotten ingredients or supplies. To help you plan your holiday, here’s a list of major Oklahoma City stores and their hours so you know where you can shop when you need to.

Grocery Stores:

Crest Foods: Open all day. Homeland: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sprouts: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Uptown Grocery: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pruett's Food Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pharmacies and Convenience Stores:

CVS: Open with some reduced hours.

Walgreens: Most locations closed; 24-hour stores will remain open.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Retail:

Bass Pro Shops: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2024

Major Retailers:

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, and Kohl’s will all be closed.

REI continues its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi will also be closed.

Department Stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s, and JCPenney are closed.

Specialty Retailers:

Bath & Body Works, Hobby Lobby, and PetSmart will be closed.