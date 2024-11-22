Thousands Of Turkeys To Be Given Away In McIntyre Law's Annual Day Of Kindness

As part of McIntyre Law's Annual Day of Kindness, the firm will distribute thousands of turkeys and meals on Friday, aiming to combat food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.

-

Thousands of turkeys are expected to be given away Friday morning for McIntyre Law’s Annual Day of Kindness.

Oklahomans have lined up outside Southern Hills Baptist Church in southwest Oklahoma City for the giveaway, which McIntyre Law says has been feeding the community ahead of Thanksgiving for over a decade now.

The law firm said the goal is to combat food insecurity, but the food doesn't stop with a turkey, as people in line will also receive a meal fresh off the grill to fill an immediate food-related need.

One of the people in line said he has participated in the giveaway before, but this year he has been in line since before 4 a.m.

"Last year when we got here we [were] wrapped around the building, quite a way around the building," David Hardy said. "Only reason we got here early this year, we didn't want to stand in the long, long line."

Hardy said the free turkey helps him and his family feed not only each other but also those in need in their community.

"It's really worth it," Hardy said. "If I had to stand here nine hours, I would."

The giveaway officially begins at 8 a.m., but if a turkey is on your list for Thanksgiving this year, the giveaway is first come, first serve.

Southern Hills Baptist Church is located at 8601 South Pennsylvania Avenue, which is south of Interstate 240.