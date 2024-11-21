The Porch Previews Edmond’s Luminance Holiday Light Display

Edmond's Luminance holiday light display kicks off Nov. 22, offering free festive activities, including over 30 light displays, vendor shops, food trucks, free photos with Santa, and a spectacular drone show.

On Friday, the city of Edmond will officially launch its annual Christmas celebration with 'Luminance,' a free walk-through light display that promises to brighten up the holiday season.

Set at Mitch Park, Luminance features over 30 large light displays, including a giant Santa, trees, ornaments, snowmen, and penguins.

Emily Harmon, an event organizer, explained the essence of Luminance on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

“It’s a really nice, passive event where people can come and enjoy the parks in Edmond but also make some cool memories for the holidays,” Harmon said. "We've got trees and ornaments and bells and snowmen and penguins and all kinds of really cool setups out here."

Visitors can explore these festive displays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. It’s completely free.

Luminance officially starts with a special event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.

This celebration will feature 18 local vendors, food trucks, free hot chocolate from the YMCA, and holiday crafts like cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus.

A key highlight will be free photos with the real Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The evening will culminate with an extraordinary drone show provided by Dynamicskies, marking the grand lighting of the displays.

On December 14, the event will also host its annual Ugly Sweater Run.

For more information, visit the event website.