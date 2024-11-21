Exotic’s Last Roar: Crime, Conspiracies & The Fall Of The Tiger King Empire

The saga of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, has captivated the nation, evolving from an eccentric big cat owner in Oklahoma to a subject of Netflix’s viral docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. What followed has included multiple criminal convictions, legal battles, and ongoing mysteries, notably the disappearance of his nemesis Carole Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis. Here's a comprehensive timeline tracing the key events in the rise and fall of Joe Exotic

By: News 9, Associated Press, CBS News, Bella Roddy

The saga of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, has captivated the nation, evolving from an eccentric big cat owner in Oklahoma to a subject of Netflix’s viral docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

What followed has included multiple criminal convictions, legal battles, and ongoing mysteries, notably the disappearance of his nemesis Carole Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis. Here's a comprehensive timeline tracing the key events in the rise and fall of Joe Exotic and the unfolding drama surrounding his zoo, his criminal activities, and the world of big cat ownership.

1997: Disappearance of Don Lewis

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, a Florida-based animal sanctuary, reported her former husband, Don Lewis, missing in August 1997. Lewis vanished without a trace, and his whereabouts remain a mystery to this day. Joe Exotic, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, repeatedly accused Baskin of having killed her husband, alleging that she fed him to the tigers. Baskin has consistently denied these claims, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has stated there is no evidence to suggest that Baskin was involved in Lewis' disappearance.

1999: Joe Exotic’s Entry into the Big Cat World

Joe Exotic (born Joseph Maldonado) opened his first big cat zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, in Oklahoma. Over the years, the zoo became notorious for its breeding and showcasing of tigers, lions, and other exotic animals. Exotic's love for big cats, however, led him into a long-standing feud with animal rights activists, including Carole Baskin.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

2016: Run for Political Office

In a bizarre twist, Joe Exotic ran for public office in 2016, first campaigning for president and then for governor of Oklahoma. Despite his outlandish public persona, his campaign gained some attention, but he ultimately lost.

2017: Murder-for-Hire Plot

The ongoing rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin took a dark turn in 2017 when Exotic was accused of attempting to hire someone to kill Baskin. The plot involved the hiring of a hitman to murder Baskin, allegedly orchestrated after she filed complaints with authorities about his zoo’s conditions. The charges would set the stage for his eventual conviction.

2018: Netflix Enters the Picture

Netflix announced that it was producing a docuseries based on the lives of Joe Exotic and his feud with Carole Baskin, among other characters in the world of exotic animal breeding. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was released in March 2020, and it quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with millions tuning in to witness the chaotic lives of the individuals involved.

The docuseries detailed Joe Exotic’s rise to fame, his controversial methods of animal breeding, and his bitter feud with Carole Baskin. It also chronicled the disappearance of Don Lewis, raising questions about whether Baskin was involved in his death, though no charges have ever been filed against her.

2020: Murder-for-Hire Conviction

In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin. He was also convicted on multiple charges of violating wildlife laws, including the illegal killing and selling of tigers. The trial exposed his extreme behavior toward animals and employees, and he was ultimately found guilty on all counts. Following the conviction, Joe Exotic's story became a sensation due to his outlandish personality and the bizarre nature of the crimes.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

March 2020: The Release of Tiger King

Netflix’s release of Tiger King catapulted Joe Exotic into international fame. The docuseries focused on the eccentric personalities within the exotic animal world, including Exotic’s rivalry with Baskin, his questionable animal care practices, and his eventual arrest. The series also brought attention to his failed murder-for-hire plot and the mysterious case of Don Lewis' disappearance.

The show’s success sparked debates about animal welfare, the ethics of exotic animal ownership, and the motivations behind Joe Exotic’s behavior. Amidst the growing public interest, Joe Exotic became a meme and a subject of fascination across social media platforms.

August 2020: Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Closes

Amid the Tiger King fame, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park after Joe Exotic’s imprisonment, announced that the park would close to the public. Instead, the Lowes planned to use the facility as a private film set for Tiger King-related television content. They cited the success of the Tiger King series as a financial boon, allowing them to support the animals without relying on income from public visitors.

The closure followed ongoing legal and regulatory challenges, including a civil complaint filed by the Department of Justice against the Lowes for operating an unlicensed exhibition park with endangered animals. The complaint alleged animal welfare violations and failure to comply with federal laws.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

September 2020: Joe Exotic Seeks Presidential Pardon

In September 2020, Joe Exotic made an appeal to President Donald Trump for a pardon. The application, including a handwritten letter, requested that the president waive the standard five-year wait time for a pardon and release him from prison. Exotic claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy and that his case had garnered widespread support. He also pointed out his relationship with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in an attempt to influence the decision.

While the president had previously expressed interest in looking into the matter, the request did not lead to immediate action.

Image Provided By: Associated Press

November 2020: Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Jeff and Lauren Lowe

In late 2020, the Department of Justice filed a civil complaint against Jeff and Lauren Lowe for operating an unlicensed animal park after Jeff Lowe’s USDA license had been suspended due to violations. The Lowes were accused of moving their operations to Thackerville, Oklahoma, and housing endangered animals without the proper federal licenses. The lawsuit demanded that the animals be seized and that the facility undergo federal inspection.

The complaint also outlined the mistreatment of animals, including an incident involving a lion cub named Nala, who developed a debilitating condition due to lack of proper care. The Lowes had continued to showcase their animals on social media platforms, including Cameo and OnlyFans, despite operating illegally.

November 2, 2021: Carole Baskin Files Lawsuit Against Netflix for Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions, seeking to block the release of Tiger King 2. Baskin alleged that the streaming service used "unauthorized footage" of her and her sanctuary in the sequel, despite her refusal to participate. The lawsuit stated that Baskin and her husband, Howard, had signed waivers only for the first season and would suffer "irreparable harm" if the footage was included in the sequel.

Baskin claimed the airing of Tiger King 2 would further harm her reputation, which had already been damaged by the original docuseries, leading to harassment, death threats, and hate mail. She accused Netflix of exploiting her image without her consent, arguing that her reputation had suffered "immeasurably" since the show’s first season.

November 4, 2021: Joe Exotic Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis

In an emotional social media post, Joe Exotic announced that he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. He tweeted, "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. Carole will have her own party over this!" Exotic’s revelation sparked a wave of sympathy and concern, as he had become a widely known figure due to the Tiger King series and his tumultuous life. Carole Baskin, his longtime rival, was referenced in his tweet, as he sarcastically remarked about her potential reaction to the news.

January 22, 2022: Joe Exotic Re-Sentenced to 21 Years

A federal judge re-sentenced Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, shaving off one year from his original 22-year sentence. The new sentence followed an appeal that argued errors had been made in the handling of his case. Exotic had claimed that his two murder-for-hire convictions had been wrongly separated and argued that Carole Baskin had been allowed to attend the entire trial despite being a witness. The court agreed that the convictions should have been grouped but upheld the rest of the sentence. At his re-sentencing, Exotic pleaded for his freedom, stating, "Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free." Baskin and her husband attended the proceedings, with court documents describing Exotic’s relationship with Baskin as a "rivalry made in heaven."

July 14, 2024: The Wild Animal Sanctuary and Joe Exotic’s Tigers

In 2021, the Department of Justice sent an agent, Craig, to retrieve big cats that had been kept by Joe Exotic and his associate Jeff Lowe. 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim traveled to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado to meet tigers that were rescued from Joe Exotic’s operation. Craig described the conditions the tigers endured at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, revealing that many had been kept in cages too small to allow them to walk more than a few steps. Upon their arrival at the sanctuary, the tigers were severely underfed, with visible ribs and spines.