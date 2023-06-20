By: News 9

'You Might Think This Is A Joke': Joe Exotic Files For 2024 Presidential Run In Colorado

The pool for 2024 presidential candidates is growing.

Joe Maldonado Passage of Oklahoma, known as Joe Exotic, said he has filed to be on the 2024 Democratic presidential primary ballot in Colorado.

Joe Exotic posted on his campaign page and said, "Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison, and you might think this is a joke but it's not."

He went on to say to put aside his criminal past of a murder for hire conviction, the fact he had more than one boyfriend at once and that Carole Baskin hates his guts.

He finished his statement by saying that has nothing to do with his ability to be a voice for voters.