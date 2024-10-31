Joe Exotic Seeks Marriage In Federal Prison Amid Controversial Legal Battle

Joe Exotic has applied to marry fellow inmate Jorge Marquez Flores while serving time in federal prison amid ongoing legal battles and hopes for future asylum and appeal outcomes.

By: News 9

Joseph Maldonado, better known as Joe Exotic, has filed an application to marry fellow inmate Jorge Marquez Flores while serving time at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Fort Worth, Texas.

Exotic, currently incarcerated for two murder-for-hire charges he contends are based on perjury, is also facing multiple charges linked to violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Exotic, a former zookeeper and reality TV star, claims the charges against him are unfounded, stating that the individuals who testified against him have since recanted their statements.

He is currently appealing his convictions and remains hopeful for an early release, possibly in mid-2025.

Marquez, 33, is serving time for immigration-related offenses, including being in the U.S. illegally. Exotic emphasized that Marquez has no history of violence or drug offenses, attributing his situation to the violence and poverty pervasive in parts of Mexico. Tragically, Marquez's cousin was killed just days ago due to ongoing violence in Mexico, highlighting the dangerous conditions many face.

The relationship between Exotic and Marquez blossomed from their first meeting in prison, leading to their decision to marry. They are now awaiting approval from prison officials to formalize their union. Exotic has expressed optimism about his appeal and the support he hopes to receive from political leaders, particularly as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

"We're hoping for some help from either Biden or whoever wins on November 5," Exotic said.

He noted that Marquez requires asylum due to threats related to his sexual orientation and the violence he faces in Mexico. Francisco Hernandez, a noted immigration attorney in Texas, has been retained to assist with Marquez's asylum application.

Exotic believes that President Biden, or a future president, has the power to grant Marquez asylum and secure a brighter future for the couple. He expressed concern about the potential outcomes depending on the election results, suggesting that even a victory for former President Trump might bring a chance for compassion.

"It might be the best scenario if Trump wins since Jorge has no record of doing anything wrong," Exotic said.

He compared Marquez’s situation to that of Melania Trump, who was not a U.S. citizen until a year after marrying Trump.

Exotic’s call for a pardon also extends to his own case, where he believes he has been wrongfully imprisoned for the past seven years.

"I wish someone would do the right thing and pardon me," he said. "All I did was build a zoo, and now I’m stuck in prison because of jealousy and legal battles."

