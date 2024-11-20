Fire Crews Respond To House Fire In SW Oklahoma City

Authorities responded to a house fire in SW Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City police and fire crews were called to a home near Southwest 62nd Street and South Walker Avenue.

Crews at the scene confirmed the home was empty and the fire had been contained.

They are now working to extinguish hot spots. It's not clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.