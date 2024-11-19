Thunder Travel To San Antonio For Matchup With Spurs

Tuesday, November 19th 2024, 5:38 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road Tuesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs.
After a 121-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder are looking to rebound with a win.
The matchup against the Spurs is the Thunder's second NBA Cup group play game. The team's first was a 99-83 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
