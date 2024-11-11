Chet Holmgren Out 8 To 10 Weeks Due To Hip Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is expected to sit out for eight to 10 weeks due to a hip injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is expected to sit out for eight to 10 weeks after sustaining an injury during a game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Holmgren injured his right hip in the first quarter and did not return for the rest of the game.

Holmgren fell after trying to defend a layup near the rim. The team announced the injury as a right iliac wing fracture and said he is expected to return this season.

The Thunder released an injury update on Monday morning that said:

"The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward/center Chet Holmgren sustained a right iliac wing fracture during the first quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren is expected to return during the 2024-25 season, and an update on his return-to-play protocol will be provided in eight-to-ten weeks."

According to CBS Sports, Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks a game this season.

Holmgren posted to social media in response to his injury.

"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family🧡💙🤍 Thoughts from da hospital bed -7"

The Thunder suffered their first loss at home of the season, with the Warriors winning 127-116.

