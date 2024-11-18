1 In Custody Following Short SW OKC Pursuit Ending In Crash

A suspect is in custody after a short pursuit ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, and the chase ended near Southwest 72nd Street and Western Avenue.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an officer attempted a traffic stop near Interstate 240 near Walker Avenue.

OHP says that the suspect fled, and OHP completed a tactical maneuver to stop the vehicle. OHP said that the suspect did strike another vehicle before crashing, but there were no injuries.

Police say that EMSA was on scene to check out the suspect following the crash.

The suspect is suspected of driving under the influence.

