At Least 6 Tornadoes Occurred In SW Oklahoma Monday Morning, Severe Weather Sweeps State

By: News 9

Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the News 9 weather team were tracking severe storms that started overnight in Oklahoma on Monday, Nov. 18.

Beginning in the southwest part of the state, conditions moved through Oklahoma throughout the morning hours.

At around 2 a.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were implemented in Greer, Harmon, and Jackson County.

By around 3 a.m., they turned into tornado warnings.

Tornadoes were confirmed near Gould in Harmon County, Duke in Jackson County, and Mangum in Greer County.

Heavy rain and winds moved into central counties by 4 a.m., initiating watches and warnings in Beckham, Custer, Greer, Jackson, Tillman, and Washita Counties.

Conditions remained severe until around 6 a.m., when they started entering the metro.

Storms moved east throughout the morning, putting counties in and around the Oklahoma City metro into a tornado watch until 10 a.m.

Heavy rain will continue to affect the Oklahoma City metro until early afternoon.

These conditions led to many school districts delaying, canceling, or shifting to virtual learning on Monday.

Several flights were also canceled and delayed out of Will Roger World Airport.

