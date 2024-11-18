Multiple Schools Delay Or Cancel Classes, Shift To Online Learning Monday

Multiple schools have announced a late start for Monday due to potential severe weather.

By: News 9

Multiple school districts across Oklahoma have announced a late start for Monday due to potential severe weather.

Several districts have either canceled classes, delayed classes or shifted class start times on Monday.

The following school districts have canceled classes on Monday.

Bethany Public Schools Moore Public Schools Mid-Del Public Schools Yukon Public Schools Norman Public Schools Millwood Public Schools





Other school districts in Oklahoma have shifted to a virtual learning day on Monday:

Oklahoma City Public Schools has shifted to a virtual learning day. Edmond Public Schools has shifted to a virtual learning day.





Western Heights Public Schools delayed class start times by two hours on Monday.

Newcastle Public Schools shared a message to families saying,

There is severe weather with the possibilities of tornadoes anticipated for tomorrow morning when we would normally run bus routes. I am going to push the start times of school back:

High school and middle school will start at 10:00 am

ECC will start at 11:00 am

Elementary will start at 11:10 am

All sites will dismiss at the regular time.

All buses will leave the bus barn at 9:00. You will receive a message from the Transportation Department with additional route time information. I will monitor the weather in the morning and will send out additional communication if the timeline of the storm changes and we are not able to run the buses at 9:00.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me and stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow morning.

In a message to families Union City Schools said,

UC Families, with severe inclement weather, predicted to be in our area tomorrow morning and wind dynamics expected to be within the severe range during the regular morning commute for our bus drivers, teachers, and students, we want to ensure everyone’s safety by planning for a late start tomorrow.

Buses will run at 9:30.

School doors will open at 10:00 AM as long as all severe weather has cleared the area.

If it has not and we need to adjust, we will do so in the morning. We hope by pushing this info out early, it will help families plan accordingly.

Please stay safe and weather aware.