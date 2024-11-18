Several Flights Delayed Or Canceled Out Of Will Rogers World Airport Monday

Due to severe weather conditions affecting the region, several flights were delayed or canceled at Will Rogers World Airport on Monday morning.

By: News 9

Due to severe weather conditions affecting the region, several flights were delayed or canceled at Will Rogers World Airport on Monday morning.

Travelers should be prepared for further delays and cancelations as the storms continue impacting flight schedules.

Check FlyOKC.com for updates.

Here is a list of canceled or delayed flights as of 7:30 a.m.:

Canceled Flights:

AS 6295 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (8:52 AM) AA 4016 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (8:52 AM) UA 5256 – Denver, CO (10:15 AM) AS 4729 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (10:15 AM) AA 1805 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (10:15 AM)

Delayed Flights:

AA 2272 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Delayed to 6:10 AM) UA 4751 – Denver, CO (Delayed to 7:11 AM) WN 5615 – Denver, CO (Delayed to 7:26 AM) AA 2273 – Charlotte, NC (Delayed to 7:30 AM) AA 6329 – Chicago, IL (Delayed to 7:56 AM) AA 4826 – Chicago, IL (Delayed to 7:56 AM) AS 4728 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Delayed to 8:04 AM) AA 656 – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Delayed to 8:04 AM) WN 3305 – Las Vegas, NV (Delayed to 7:27 AM) UA 5364 – Chicago, IL (Delayed to 7:45 AM) DL 1158 – Atlanta, GA (Delayed to 7:55 AM) WN 2426 – Denver, CO (Delayed to 10:57 AM)



