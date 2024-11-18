Amazon Same-Day OKC Delivery Site Opens In Time For Holiday Shopping

Amazon's brand-new facility serving the Oklahoma City metro is a well-oiled machine that promises to bring packages to your doorstep within hours and it's open just in time for the holidays.

Inside the 180,000-square-foot warehouse, conveyor belts, machine-operated pods, and more than 200 employees work together to bring items from the computer screen to the doorstep.

“You place an order on our website. It's available in our building and we have it to you within hours,” Blaine Cooper, the site leader, said.

The same-day site is just the latest addition to Amazon's investment in Oklahoma.

The company has created more than 8,000 jobs across 10 facilities and more than 2,500 small and medium local businesses sell through the store.

Cooper said the same-day facility alone holds over 70,000 items.

When new ones arrive, they're placed inside a machine-operated pod.

“And once they have stowed that item, it becomes sellable on our website within minutes,” he said.

Items move around the floor using QR codes before employees pull and pack items for delivery as they're ordered.

Cooper said the average time between a customer hitting an order and the item being ready for delivery is 11 minutes.

But here, packages aren't loaded onto a traditional blue Amazon van.

Instead, drivers sign up to take their personal vehicles on 4-8-hour delivery routes that fit their schedule.

“Because we have individual drivers taking the packages, coming and picking them up throughout the day, we're able to deliver very quickly,” Cooper said.

Cooper says they'll also be able to analyze data here to see what items people in the metro are ordering to ensure they're always in stock.