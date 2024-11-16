The Hot Seat: Trump’s Influence On Oklahoma Education; Rumors Of Federal Role For Walters

News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell is joined on The Hot Seat by Haley Weger to break down the intersection of education policy and political ideology in Oklahoma and rumors of State Superintendent Ryan Walters taking a federal role in DC.

The intersection of education policy and political ideology in Oklahoma has taken center stage, with State Superintendent Ryan Walters aligning many of his initiatives with former President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

From school prayer videos to discussions of dismantling the federal Department of Education, Walters has made national headlines.

News 9's Scott Mitchell and Haley Weger broke it all down on The Hot Seat.

Trump Connection in Education Policies

Since the election of Donald Trump, Walters has repeatedly aligned his policies with what he calls a “New Wave of America” agenda.

“When I spoke to the State Superintendent, everything seemed to circle back to Trump,” Weger noted. “From prayer in schools to dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, these are issues Walters links directly to Trump’s leadership.”

A recent prayer video released by Walters encouraged school districts to share it with parents and students. However, many districts have declined.

“They’ve told us they already have moments of silence and don’t plan on showing this video,” Weger said.

The "Trump Bible" in Schools

Walters has also advocated for the distribution of the Lee Greenwood God Bless the USA Bible, which he refers to as the “Trump Bible.”

This move, like others, has drawn both praise and criticism, with some parents supporting the initiative while districts remain hesitant to implement it.

Rumors of a Federal Appointment

Speculation has arisen about Walters potentially joining the Trump administration, should it seek to abolish the federal Department of Education. However, details remain unclear.

“I asked Walters multiple times if he was in talks with Trump’s team,” Weger explained. “He simply said he was honored to be considered and offered no specifics.”

Mitchell added, “Veteran journalists on Capitol Hill aren’t hearing much about Walters in connection with a federal role, but the rumors persist.”

Religious Freedom Office Raises Questions

Another notable announcement is Walters’ creation of an Office of Religious Freedom and Patriotism. However, details about staffing and operations remain scarce.

“We’ve received press releases, but as far as logistics, it’s unclear,” Weger said. “Walters mentioned instances of teachers being asked to remove religious material, but no concrete framework for the office has been outlined.”

What’s Next?

With more communications expected from Walters’ office in the coming weeks, Oklahoma’s education landscape remains a dynamic battleground.

“This story is far from over,” Mitchell said. “Whether Walters heads to Washington or stays in Oklahoma, these actions will continue to make waves.”