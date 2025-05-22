Oklahoma Mother Mourns Loss of Adopted, Special Needs Son, Plans Parade to Celebrate His Life

An Oklahoma mother is grieving the loss of her adopted, special needs child. The 6-year-old boy was left with cerebral palsy after his father severely abused him as a newborn.

By: Jennifer Pierce

An Oklahoma mother is grieving the loss of her adopted, special needs child. The six-year-old boy was left with cerebral palsy after his father severely abused him as a newborn.

Tasha Bray said her son Jaxxen Bray died in his sleep last Friday. Bray is planning his celebration of life to include a parade through their hometown in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

“We went everywhere together,” said Tasha Bray, mother. “We did everything together.”

She adopted Bray from the state foster system when he was two years old.

“He would reach up and touch my face with his hand because he had a visual impairment,” said Bray.

Along with cerebral palsy and seizures, all from the abuse police said Jaxxen suffered for two months after he was born in Oklahoma City. His father was charged and convicted on nine counts of child abuse.

“This is what you did to him and these are the things you caused and how he’s gone, probably in direct relation to those things,” said Bray.

Despite the medical challenges and endless therapy Bray said her son was happy and lived a big life. He was learning to do things doctors told Bray would never happen.

“Recently he started walking without a walker, like you could hold him under the arms,” said Bray. “And he was also talking. He was saying about 15 words.”

Bray said they had so many plans for the summer months and beyond.

“I used to tell people, yes he’s spoiled because he deserves to be,” said Bray. “A child who had that start to life deserved everything.”

Bray believes her son is now enjoying a body and mind without limitations.

“He’s totally whole and healed,” said Bray. “That has comforted my heart, I miss him so much but that’s comforted my heart.”

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Bray said that could take three to six months.

The parade for Jaxxen will go through the town of Muskogee on Saturday around 1 p.m. after his funeral. There will be an Oklahoma Highway Patrol escort along with local Shriners, police, fire engines and trash trucks.

Bray has started a GoFundMe to help pay for personal expenses and set up a foundation in Jaxxen’s name to help other families with children living with disabilities and special needs.