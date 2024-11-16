Del City Shuts Out Shawnee In Dominant 31-0 Win

Del City’s Eagles secured a commanding 31-0 victory over Shawnee on Friday night, fueled by strong defensive play and explosive offense.

By: News 9

Despite leading 14-0 late in the first half, Del City faced a setback when Shawnee's John High intercepted a pass, undercutting the route to keep the score unchanged at halftime.

The Eagles wasted no time in the second half. On the opening kickoff, Kedarrius Palmer dazzled the crowd, reversing the field and staying in bounds to set up the offense in prime position.

Quarterback Syncere Overton took over from there, keeping the ball on a QB run, cutting back through the defense, and finding the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0. After a turnover by Shawnee, Overton struck again on another QB keeper, sealing the Eagles’ dominant 31-0 shutout victory.

Del City’s defense and dynamic offense proved too much for Shawnee, keeping the Eagles' momentum strong as they continued their season.