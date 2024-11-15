Chat With The Chief: Careers In Law Enforcement

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting an event Saturday for those interested in joining the police force.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting an event Saturday offering hands-on experiences for those interested in becoming law enforcement professionals.

OCPD said the event, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Police Department Recruit Training Academy, will provide insight into the recruiting process and various police units across the Oklahoma City metro.

OCPD Chief Ron Bacy said the department is currently seeking applicants for its upcoming August class.

Participants will have the opportunity to try the Physical Aptitude Test on an obstacle course that includes a 2.5-mile run and wall climbs. The test is part of the hiring process for police officers, and attendees can assess their ability to meet the requirements.

Bacy said he wishes to emphasize the need for what he called "servant leaders" in the challenging but rewarding work of law enforcement.

"You have to be a servant leader as others before self," Bacy said. "This is a calling. It's a career, but it's also a calling. We're here to serve others."

To become a police officer, applicants must be between 21 and 45 years old, pass the physical test and background check, and embody the values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and equity.