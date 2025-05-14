News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins honored by Oklahoma legislature

News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins is being honored at the Oklahoma State Capitol for his outstanding contributions to our state.

By: Christian Hans

-

Dean Blevins, the Sports Director here at News 9, is at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday to be recognized by legislators for his work.

State lawmakers say Senate Concurrent Resolution 9 will recognize Blevins for his contributions to the state of Oklahoma.

"The Oklahoma State Legislature hereby recognizes Dean Blevins for his outstanding contributions to Oklahoma athletics, sports journalism, and public service," the resolution says.

Blevins appeared at the Oklahoma Senate at 9:30 a.m., and then again at the Oklahoma House of Representatives at 10:30 a.m.

Watch Dean's ceremony at the Oklahoma House of Representatives below.

News 9 will stream the resolution's reading when it begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Oklahoma Senate, and again at 10:30 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.