2 Juveniles Injured After Being Hit By Car In SW OKC

Two juveniles are injured after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say the scene is near southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say both victims were transported to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition, according to OCPD.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.