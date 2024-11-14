OKC Police Chief Responds To Excessive Force Complaints Against Officer

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy addressed concerns over a viral video showing an officer using force against an elderly man, saying a thorough, independent investigation is underway with full transparency and accountability.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, addressing community concerns over excessive force allegations against one of his officers. Ofc. Joseph Gibson is under investigation for the Oct 27th incident that left 70-year-old Lich Vu fighting for his life.

The officer’s body camera video, which quickly went viral, shows Gibson forcing 70-year-old Lich Vu the ground during a dispute over a traffic ticket. Nearby surveillance video, also released by Oklahoma City Police, further revealed graphic views of Vu’s head hitting the concrete during the takedown. Vu appeared unconscious after that, as Gibson placed him in handcuffs.

“I think anyone can acknowledge that the video is disturbing, and we understand the community concerns,” Bacy said. The chief also offered his thoughts and prayers to Vu and his family during his more than two-week stay at a local hospital. At last check, Vu remained in the hospital following surgery for a brain bleed.

Vu’s daughter, the first to sound the alarm, publicly criticized Gibson’s actions by sharing photos of her father’s arrest, injuries, and ongoing recovery which has sparked outrage nationwide.

The chief emphasized, “my job is to ensure a fair and thorough investigation to provide due process for all involved parties.” The criminal investigation began immediately, according to OKCPD.

Gibson remains on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure during internal investigations.

Investigation Process and Community Concerns

In response to growing public concern, Chief Bacy emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, explaining how the investigation will proceed.

The chief addressed concerns about the impartiality of an internal investigation, explaining that while OKCPD’s internal affairs unit conduct the investigation, the findings are then submitted to the district attorney, an independent authority, for further assessment

“When we complete our investigation… it’s going to be forwarded to and reviewed by a prosecuting authority, which is completely independent from the police department,” Bacy said. “They will make an assessment on that on their own.

On the back end of the criminal investigation, Bacy said an administrative investigation will occur to determine any policy violations. “When the case reaches final disposition, it is then presented to our Public Safety Community Advisory Board,” Bacy explained. This board is comprised of members appointed by the city council and the mayor’s office, which provides a community perspective on the incident as well as feedback.

Transparency and Decision to Release the Video

The video’s release sparked an immediate outcry. Bacy said while transparency is important, the department needed to wait for a reasonable point in the investigation before making the videos available to the public to avoid compromising due process, Bacy explained.

“We have to work on facts, and not our feelings, from the standpoint of making sure we do the right thing and maintaining the integrity of the investigation,” Bacy said. “If we rush to release information or rush through the investigative process, then we can invalidate part of that process, which has consequences on the back end.”

Officer Gibson's body camera footage and surveillance video from the nearby business were both released twelve days after the incident.

Importance of Multiple Perspectives in Investigations

Bacy also noted the importance of reviewing all available evidence to ensure a complete and fair assessment.

“That’s part of the thoroughness that you speak of when we talk about an investigation,” Bacy said. “Looking at all perspectives, talking to anyone who’s willing to talk to us about it, and just looking at everything independently, gathering the facts, and then presenting those to a prosecuting authority so they can make an informed decision on their own.”

Responding to the public outcry for answers, Bacy asked for patience, “Each case has its own individual merits, and there’s no timeline that we can give for each and every case. But on this particular case, we're working as quickly as we can to conclude the investigation and take the next step forward."

