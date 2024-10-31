Chat With The Chief: Halloween Safety

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy said his department is committed to public safety, especially on Halloween night, and shared tips for kids and parents on how to stay safe.

As Halloween arrives, the number one thing on every parent's mind is how to keep their kids safe.

"All kids love candy, but what we can't overlook is safety, and that's paramount for us in keeping our children safe," Bacy said. "As police officers, we're extra vigilant on Halloween night because we know that pedestrian traffic is heavy during that time, so we're very conscientious to driving behavior, especially in neighborhoods."

Additionally, Bacy shared some helpful advice for kids, and parents, for Halloween night.

"We want them to travel in groups, not by themselves, stay away from low-lit areas<" Bacy said. "If there is any type of situation that makes you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, immediately leave that situation and definitely let a responsible party know. Never, under any circumstances, enter into anyone's home on Halloween."

Bacy also said parents should be sure to know of registered offenders in their area, and to possibly avoid those homes for trick-or-treating.

