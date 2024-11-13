Nationwide Volunteers Helping Choctaw Community Recover From November Storms

Volunteers from across the country are aiding residents of Choctaw, Oklahoma, in recovery from recent tornado damage.

-

The tornados from last week may be long gone, but for many Choctaw residents, recovery will take months to complete.

Several tornados left a 20-mile path of destruction on the Southeast side of the metro, and volunteers from all over the country have pitched in to help.

The consequences of Mother Nature linger long after her storms dissolve, but Choctaw homeowner Robert Ward said he still searches for what’s left.

“I have no idea where all my roof is,” said Ward, whose home suffered severe damage from November’s tornadic storms.

Ward said he survived thanks to an alert on his phone.

“I managed to get the door shut and then it hit,” he said. “We’re just so thankful all of us are alive.”

The former Choctaw music teacher said he now finds peace with his guitar.

“That’s my forte,” Ward said. “I lead worship Sunday after all of this.”

He said he had plenty of help to clean up.

“It’s awesome,” Ward said.

Moving debris takes elbow grease. Michigan native Christi Brown works with the nonprofit Samaritans Purse.

“It’s worth it,” Brown said. good to me.”

Brown said faith drives their mission.

“I am happy to be out here helping other people,” Brown said.

Even a free meal at a local restaurant means a lot more.

“It’s so amazing how these people in Oklahoma care,” Ward said. “The Oklahoma standard – it is very alive and well.”

Recovery takes patience and Ward said he believes that day will come soon enough.

“There is a better day,” Ward said. but joy comes in the morning.”

The nonprofit helping Ward and his neighbors just finished a mission trip to Georgia to help victims of Hurricane Helene. Law enforcement has set up a security perimeter in the area to prevent theft during recovery efforts.