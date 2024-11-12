Local School Resource Officer Receives National Award For Saving 17-Year-Old's Life

Jones said on Tuesday he had no idea he was named SRO of the month by a national school resource officer organization until he saw it posted on social media. Jones said he will never forget the moment his life-saving training kicked in.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was recognized nationally for saving a student's life. The high school student had a severe cut and could have bled to death without Deputy John Jones’ quick actions.

Jones said on Tuesday he had no idea he was named SRO (Student Resource Officer) of the month by a national school resource officer organization until he saw it posted on social media. Jones said he will never forget the moment his life-saving training kicked in.

Jones rushed to a bloody scene outside Roger Middle School in Spencer two months ago.

“I knew I had to act because if I didn’t he wouldn’t be with us today,” said Deputy John Jones, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.

A 17-year-old cut his arm punching through a double-paned bus window parked outside the school. “Seeing how he was riled up and amped up I knew I had to calm him down,” said Jones.

Jones then applied a tourniquet to the teenager's arm to slow the bleeding. “You can bleed out in three minutes,” said Jones.

The life-saving tourniquet that Jones had on him at all times and quick thinking saved the teenager’s life. “He said it did nick an artery,” said Jones.

Jones said he saw the student two weeks after the incident.

“He was very grateful I was there and realized he made a mistake by punching through two windows,” said Jones.

Jones says the student's mother also expressed gratitude for the SRO's actions. Jones was not sure who nominated him for the national SRO of the Month award.

“I’m flattered, I am,” said Jones. “I feel honored by the recognition.”

However, Jones said he does not do the job for awards or recognition.

“I do the job every day because I enjoy being at the schools,” said Jones. “My job is to make a difference.”

The SRO of the Month award put Jones in the running for national SRO of the year.

Deputy Jones said the student was recovering at home and is doing online school until he is fully recovered.