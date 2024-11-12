Free Holiday Event At First United Bank To Kick Off Christmas Season

First United Bank in Edmond is hosting a free holiday event on Thursday, featuring cookie decorating, Santa photos, carriage rides, food trucks, and more for the community to kick off the Christmas season.

By: News 9

The holiday season is officially underway at First United Bank in Edmond, where the community is invited to a festive, free event filled with family-friendly activities on Thursday.

Erica Rixen, a representative of First United Bank, joined us from the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details about the exciting event that promises to get families in the holiday spirit.

“We’re really excited to kick off the holiday season,” Rixen said. “We’re going to have cookie decorating, Christmas trivia, a chance to write letters to Santa, and of course, Santa himself will be there. We’ll have free carriage rides, and any picture you take is free. We’ll have it to you before those important holiday cards start going out.”

The event is free to the public and aims to unite the community during this festive time of year.

“We are a community-based bank, so we really believe in going in and inviting our neighbors to come in and celebrate with us,” Rixen said. “What better excuse than the Christmas season, right? It’s a great chance to just kind of get in that holiday spirit. I’m one of those who doesn’t think it’s ever too early to celebrate Christmas.”

Families can also look forward to some extra holiday magic with “snow” and carriage rides for the kids, as well as food trucks offering delicious treats for everyone. “We’ll have a hot cocoa area, of course,” Rick said. “And Anna’s House Foundation from Edmond will be handing out some hot chocolate. We’ll have a couple of other food options too, so no matter how picky your kiddos are, there’ll be something for them to enjoy.”

The event will be held on Thursday at First United Bank in Edmond (3932 S. Blvd. Edmond, OK).