Man Arrested, Accused Of Deadly Shooting At NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex In October

Saturday, November 9th 2024, 10:17 am
A man is arrested and accused in a deadly shooting at a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex in October.
Police said Joseph Stewart is accused of killing Michael Waters at the Parkview Flats Apartments near NW 19th and Meridian.
Court documents say Stewart was a security guard at the apartment complex and admitted to knowing the victim.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and destroying evidence.
Court records show Stewart will be in court later in November.
