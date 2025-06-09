WATCH: Edmond driver arrested at gunpoint, allegedly going 85mph while racing

Edmond driver arrested after high-speed chase on Coltrane. Watch the dashcam footage of the capture.

By: Sylvia Corkill

An Edmond driver was arrested at gunpoint after attempting to outrun police.

Dashcam footage captured the moment a police officer spotted two vehicles going an estimated 80mph while racing in a 35mph zone. Westbound on Coltrane, the cars raced passed an eastbound police officer who immediately changed course. Turning on a dime, with flashing lights and blaring sirens, the officer’s unit pulled in behind the vehicles. But as one of the vehicles, a blue Mustang pulled over, a white Volvo driven by Chad Juskowich continued to travel at dangerous speeds. In a police report, the officer noted that even "Reaching speeds of around 95 mph," he had a difficult time catching up to the Volvo. Ignoring traffic lights, along the street lined with numerous restaurants and shopping centers.

Juskowich passed two additional police cars as they attempted to join the pursuit. But just as police terminated the chase, for safety reasons, Juskowich appeared to slow down at 2nd and University. And after driving slowly for two blocks, Juskowich surrendered.

Police: Put your hands out the door!

Following police commands, Juskowich exited his car and was placed under arrest. However, when questioned by police, Juskowich offered little explanation.

Police: Why you taking off like that?

Juskowich: I don't even know what you're talking about.

Police: Oh, okay. (laughing) You been drinking tonight?

Juskowich: No, sir.

Police say thankfully no one was injured during this incident.