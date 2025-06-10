Police seek leads in unsolved 2021 deadly shooting of SW OKC man

A metro family is searching for answers in their loved one’s murder four years after his death.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A metro family is searching for answers in their loved one’s murder four years after his death. Police said 28-year-old Larry McDowell was shot and killed when someone fired into a crowd at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Homicide investigators said on Tuesday the case was not cold but was an old case. They are asking the public to come forward if they have information about the shooter.

“It was June 11, 2021, police responded to a shooting,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This was on the city’s south side.”

The shooting turned into a homicide scene at the Mirador Apartments near Southwest 62nd and Douglas.

“There was a party or gathering of some kind there,” said Quirk.

When someone fired a gun into the crowd, shooting three people.

“Two had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries,” said Quirk. “The third person sadly died there at the scene.”

Despite a number of witnesses at the scene, police have not made an arrest in the case.

“We have not had any leads that have led to any arrests,” said Quirk. “All leads have been exhausted.”

Police said McDowell's family is desperate for answers as the four-year mark of his death approaches. Police believe there are witnesses that could help solve the case.

“You can remain anonymous,” said Quirk. “You can earn a cash reward for tips that lead to an identification of a suspect and arrest of the person.”

Police believe there was a fourth victim who never went to the hospital or reported their injuries to investigators.

Tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.















