Bishop McGuinness Defeats Lawton MacArthur 38-23

Friday, November 8th 2024, 11:05 pm
Bishop McGuinness claimed a 38-23 victory over Lawton MacArthur on Friday night, led by a strong offensive showing.
JR Fletcher set up an early scoring opportunity for the Irish, breaking outside for a big gain before being stopped just short of the end zone.
Tom Watts finished off the drive with a touchdown, putting McGuinness on the board. The Irish maintained control throughout, securing the win with a final score of 38-23.
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 8th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024