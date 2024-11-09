Bishop McGuinness Defeats Lawton MacArthur 38-23

Bishop McGuinness claimed a 38-23 victory over Lawton MacArthur on Friday night.

Friday, November 8th 2024, 11:05 pm

By: News 9


Bishop McGuinness claimed a 38-23 victory over Lawton MacArthur on Friday night, led by a strong offensive showing.

JR Fletcher set up an early scoring opportunity for the Irish, breaking outside for a big gain before being stopped just short of the end zone.

Tom Watts finished off the drive with a touchdown, putting McGuinness on the board. The Irish maintained control throughout, securing the win with a final score of 38-23.
