Safari Lights Returns To OKC Zoo With New Lanterns

The Oklahoma City Zoo's Safari Lights officially returns on Saturday.

By: News 9

The opening ceremony featured Oklahoma native Gayla Peevey as a special guest.

This year Safari Light will feature brand new lanterns and special visits from Santa.

"What's really cool about Safari Lights is you get that unique mix of wildlife lanterns and holiday themes so you will see everything from Santa to reindeer to giant candy canes all the way to giant cobras and lions all come to life in front of your eye," said Candice Rennels with the OKC Zoo.

Safari Lights runs every night starting Saturday through Jan. 1.