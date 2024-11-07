Police Searching For 4 Suspects After Oklahoma City Electronics Store Theft

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects involved in a recent theft from an Oklahoma City electronics store.

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 6:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for four suspects after they stole merchandise from an Oklahoma City electronics store, investigators say.

Oklahoma City Police said the four suspects walked into an electronics store near Northwest Expressway and North MacArthur Boulevard, and acted as if they were trying to purchase a phone.

However, police said the suspects attacked store employees and stole merchandise from the store, although it is unknown how much was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
