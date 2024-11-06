Millwood Student's Mother Makes Emotional 911 Call Following Accidental Shooting

New details emerged in the accidental shooting death investigation of a Millwood Middle School student.

Edmond police said 12-year-old Tyler Taffe’s mother and older brother were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Edmond police officials released the mother’s emotional 911 call she made moments after the shooting. Taffe’s mother was frantically crying and telling the dispatcher her son was shot.

The 911 call went to Edmond Police around 2:50 a.m. on September 28.

Dispatcher:

“Who shot the, who shot the gun ok?”

Mother:

“I don’t know what happened. I really don’t know what happened I was in my room.”

Taffe's mother told the dispatcher she was home with her three children - a baby, Tyler, and her 18-year-old son.

Mother:

“All the sudden I heard a pop, and he came running in the house and he was like ‘Mom I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’”

Edmond officers found the unresponsive 12-year-old on his bed with a gunshot wound to his neck and right hand. Officers found a purple and black pistol next to Taffe's bed and a shell casing in the bedroom. They said paramedics did CPR for 35 minutes but could not save Taffe.

Mother:

“I cannot go in there; I cannot go in there.”

Dispatcher:

“Ok, do you know if he’s breathing?”

Mother:

“No, he’s not breathing, he’s dead, he’s dead. Oh my God.”

According to the report, Taffe's older brother was walking away from the home when officers showed up. Officers thought he might be fleeing the home and drew weapons on the teenager telling him to get on the ground.

Word of Taffe's death quickly reached his family, friends, and Millwood school staff that weekend. News 9 spoke to Taffe’s principal after the deadly shooting.

“Anxious, mad. All different emotions,” said Warren Pete, Millwood Middle School Principal. “Had to verify it and once it was verified just brought the tears and I immediately thought about our students and what they’re going through.”

Edmond Police said they planned to present charges against Taffe's mother and older brother to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney’s office said they have not received charges and would not comment on the case.