'Queen Of Christmas,' Gayla Peevey To Return To OKC Zoo For Sing-Along Event

Oklahoma native Gayla Peevey, famed for her song "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas," returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo for a sing-along event on Nov. 7.

By: News 9

-

Gayla Peevey, also known as the Queen Of Christmas, is returning to the Oklahoma City Zoo for a sing-along event.

News 9's Jordan Ryan spoke with the Oklahoma native on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on Wednesday.

Peevey recorded the holiday classic, "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas," as a 10-year-old in 1953.

Through a campaign, Peevey helped the OKC Zoo get a hippopotamus, Matilda, who lived at the zoo for 50 years and had nine babies.

The event is on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the zoo's Pachyderm Building.

If you have an organization or community event you'd like to see highlighted on the Coca-Cola Porch, you can submit your story at News9.com/Porch.