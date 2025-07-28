Young OKC metro girl hosts charity princess party

Be Amberly's guest for a magical "Beauty and the Beast" themed Princess Party at Byrdie's Bakery on Saturday, August 2nd.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Meet Belle, enjoy story time, create a royal craft to take home, and treat yourself to a sweet treat fit for royalty at this charity event in Norman.

Amberly's Sensational Celebrations is a youth-led project that hosts birthday and princess parties for children in need. She partners with local organizations with a mission to make sure every child feels celebrated.

At the party, Amberly is collecting new or gently used books and small toys for "Amberly's Magical Bookshelf," which provides free items to families shopping at the Share Center for Norman's Food & Shelter.

The party is from 2:00-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd at 318 E Main Street in Norman.

Tickets are $15 and include both treats and activities.

You can purchase tickets here.