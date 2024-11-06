Republican Josh Brecheen Wins Reelection To U.S. House In Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. Brecheen, a first-term congressman, defeated Democrat Brandon Wade, a union leader from Bartlesville.

Tuesday, November 5th 2024, 8:35 pm

By: Associated Press


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Brecheen is a rancher from Coalgate and a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. Oklahoma's sprawling 2nd Congressional District stretches across most of eastern Oklahoma, from the Red River border with Texas to the Kansas state line.

Brecheen replaced Markwayne Mullin, who is now Oklahoma's junior U.S. senator.

The Associated Press declared Brecheen the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

