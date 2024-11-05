Swift Help Follows Devastation In SE OKC Tornado

Volunteers are working hard to provide help to those affected by tornadoes.

Just as quickly as the tornado hit southeast Oklahoma City, help began pouring in. Volunteers have been working around the clock, providing much-needed assistance to those hit hardest by the storm.

Jessa Anderson, a member of the Windwood Free Will Baptist Church, is no stranger to disasters.

“It's devastating, it's heartbreaking,” said Anderson.

Anderson grew up in Moore and survived two major storms, the deadly tornadoes of May 3, 1999, and May 20, 2013. Now she is walking through the debris with her two young children to reach out to storm victims off Southeast 89th Street and Sooner Road. Her son Jesse shared what he is doing to help.

“Me and sissy are helping mommy pass out food,” he said.

She's not alone, others are showing up with wagons of food and water for the victims.

“These people lost everything so we're just trying to give back a little bit of comfort,” Anderson said.

To people like Edwin Cameron. His home was destroyed, but he and his wife and son survived.

“It's a total loss,” Cameron said. “I was trying to close one of these windows and I heard a boom, so I just dropped to the floor. It was kind of scary honestly.”

Like his neighbors, Cameron is simply doing his best to pick up the pieces, cleaning up and preparing to resettle. He said he is thankful for those helping hands from people he doesn’t even know.

“Everyone's coming out helping,” he said.

“We’re just trying to do what we can and I’m doing what I would want someone to do for my family,” Anderson said.

Anderson's church is collecting donations for the victims and providing free meals, for work crews as well.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at the Windwood Free Will Baptist Church, located at 5300 SE 89th St. in Oklahoma City. They are taking clothing, cleanup supplies, and baby items, especially child car seats.