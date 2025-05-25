Five takeaways from the Thunder's Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves

The Thunder’s Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves shows once again the journey is not easy

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. Lack of Urgency Set the Tone Early

The Thunder’s slow start defined the game. Multiple players and Coach Daigneault emphasized that Minnesota "threw the first punch," and OKC never matched their physicality or energy. Shai admitted the team “just didn’t bring it” in terms of intensity or focus, which allowed the Wolves to dictate the game from the opening tip. Holmgren echoed this, saying the Wolves “did what they wanted,” and that OKC couldn’t even initiate their normal sets. The early gap quickly snowballed because of turnovers, missed assignments, and second-chance points.

2. Defensive Identity Faltered

OKC has built its success around suffocating perimeter defense and disrupting offensive flow. In Game 3, that identity broke down. The Wolves reversed the script by pressuring OKC’s ball handlers and forcing them off their rhythm. Daigneault noted Minnesota’s defense mirrored what OKC typically does to others, bumping players off cuts, applying ball pressure, and controlling physical matchups. Anthony Edwards was able to establish an early rhythm due to fast-break opportunities and defensive breakdowns, something Shai acknowledged can’t happen against elite scorers.

3. Struggles in the Halfcourt Offense

With Minnesota scoring consistently, OKC was forced to play in the halfcourt far more often than in Games 1 and 2. Shai noted that taking the ball out of the net limited their transition game, where they’re most dangerous. In the halfcourt, Minnesota sagged off more in pick-up points and packed the paint, making it harder for OKC to drive and kick or get quality paint touches. Without early offense opportunities, the Thunder failed to generate the flow they need, and it showed in their poor offensive rhythm and shot quality.

4. Edwards’ Adjustment Shifted the Matchup

After struggling in the first two games, Anthony Edwards took over Game 3. Chet Holmgren credited Edwards and the Timberwolves' staff for making smart adjustments that freed him up. Minnesota did a better job of scheming him open and creating space through energy and physicality. OKC’s usual defensive aggression didn’t disrupt Edwards this time, and his early success energized the crowd and team. It was a pivotal swing in a matchup that had previously favored the Thunder. Anthony Edwards accrued 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals on 12-of-17 shooting.

5. No Panic, but Urgent Self-Reflection

Despite the blowout, the Thunder remain measured. Both Holmgren and Daigneault emphasized learning from this loss rather than discarding it. OKC can use the days between games to “figure it out,” acknowledging that lapses like this have happened before (as in Memphis), but repeating the pattern could derail their title hopes. The tone wasn’t one of panic, but of accountability. Moments like this shows that the team needs to grow through both wins and setbacks in this series.