Tornado Destroys Mobile Homes In Choctaw; Curfew Imposed To Prevent Looting

Several mobile homes in Choctaw, near Southeast 44th Street and Maxine Road were destroyed in tornadoes Sunday.

Brad Cordis, a resident in the area said his girlfriend and her mother were inside their trailer home when a tornado touched down around 2 a.m.

“They said there were two power flashes, and then the house just took off and started tumbling, and they ended up in a pile over there, and they were able to dig out,” said Cordis. “ That was about the end of it. We dug the neighbors out and got everybody out.”

Cordis said he was in his pickup truck when the tornado touched down, spinning him into a ditch. He says his girlfriend was hospitalized with a broken foot and her mother was treated for minor injuries. Cordis says his home was a total loss.

The Oklahoma County Director of Emergency Management says a curfew will go into effect at nightfall, to protect what is left of people's property from potential looters.