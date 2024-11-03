DAMAGE REPORTS: Severe Storm Damage Reported In Oklahoma City Metro

Damage has been reported in parts of the Oklahoma City metro after severe storms formed in the area Sunday morning.

Severe storms moved into central Oklahoma late Saturday and into Sunday morning, causing varying degrees of damage in parts of the Oklahoma City metro.

To protect residents, a property curfew is in place starting at dark in Harrah, everyone must be in their homes, and on their property by dark.

Oklahoma County Commissioners are encouraging people to be aware of hazards, downed power lines, gas leaks, and trip hazards.

About 5,000 OKC OG&E customers are without electricity. Residents can get updates HERE.

Damage assessment teams say 39 structures have been damaged, 43 structures have sustained major damage, and 54 structures have sustained minor damage.

Southbound Interstate 35 has been narrowed to one lane between Interstate 44 and Northeast 50th Street due to mud covering one lane.

Westbound Interstate 40 is narrowed to one lane at Anderson Road due to flooding.

Northbound Interstate 35 has been narrowed to a single lane at Northeast 50th Street in Oklahoma City due to flooding. Drivers in the area should seek an alternate route.

Southeast 44th Street from Triple X Road to Indian Meridian Road is expected to be closed for the next few days until power lines and debris are moved.

Southeast 89th Street from Sooner Road to Sooner Elementary is closed.

Damage has been reported at Southeast 81st and Sooner Road. Damaged or destroyed homes have also been reported west of this area at Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said there is damage to multiple structures along Sooner Road between Southeast 82nd Street and Southeast 86th Street. Sooner Road in the area has been closed due to fallen trees and power lines.

Aaron Martines, who lives in the area near Southeast 89th and Sooner Road, said residences in his neighborhood were damaged by the storms.

"Unbelievable, it actually looked like the apocalypse," Martinez said. "The house behind my house, was like, chunks out of it. The pillar holding up support for one of my neighbors was completely gone. Both of her garages are busted open."

Martinez also said everything happened very fast.

"Very quick, there was no alarm, no nothing," Martinez said.

Across the city, Oklahoma City Police said "several" structures were damaged and five people were transported to local hospitals, although none suffered life-threatening injuries.

OCPD also said several power lines, trees, gas lines, and traffic signals and signs have been damaged by the storms.

Valley Brook, located on the southeast side of the Oklahoma City metro, also has reports of damage. Authorities are responding to reports of residents trapped in their vehicles.

High winds also damaged portions of Newcastle Elementary School, located near West Fox Lane and Main Street.

Damage has been reported in the Horshoe Lake area near Luther, as well as in Blanchard, but the exact location is not yet known.

News 9 viewers in the eastern part of the metro have reported damage in Harrah near Southeast 219th Street and Triple X Road, and in Choctaw near Peeble Road and East Reno Avenue.

Follow along on News9.com for live weather updates.