Oklahoma Christian University Golf Coach Honored With National Mental Health Award

Oklahoma Christian University golf coach David Lynn was honored with the LG Life's Good Coaches Award during the Army and Air Force game on Saturday.

By: News 9

The national award recognizes his work with student-athletes and mental health.

Lynn is one of only two coaches in the nation across all NCAA sports and divisions to receive the honor.

He was nominated by four of his golfers for the award.



