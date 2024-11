Undefeated Elgin Soars Past Clinton 42-7 On Senior Night

Elgin celebrated Senior Night with a commanding 42-7 victory over Clinton, maintaining their undefeated season.

By: News 9

The Elgin Owls celebrated Senior Night in style with a dominant 42-7 victory over Clinton, extending their undefeated season.

The Owls struck quickly as Tres Lorah connected with Adam Eaton down the sideline for an early touchdown. The defense then stepped up, with Jake Meents forcing a fumble that Braydon Craig recovered, setting up another scoring opportunity. Meents later added a touchdown of his own, sealing a decisive win for Elgin on a memorable night.