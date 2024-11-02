Newcastle Beats McGuinness 24-21 In 5A-1 Showdown

Newcastle defeated McGuinness 24-21 in a 5A-1 matchup Friday night.

By: News 9

In a crucial 5A-1 matchup, Newcastle defeated McGuinness 24-21, with Bryan Medrano’s late field goal clinching the win and putting the Racers in the driver’s seat for the district title.

Newcastle took an early lead, but McGuinness tied it up in the second quarter with Jett Shafer finding the end zone to even the score at 7-7 by halftime. In the second half, Irish quarterback Damon Cochran capped a 75-yard drive with a keeper, giving McGuinness a 14-7 lead. Newcastle responded immediately, with Taylor Bradford scoring to tie it up again.

Medrano’s game-winning field goal sealed the 24-21 victory, keeping Newcastle’s playoff hopes