Carl Albert Extends Winning Streak To 35 With Shutout Against Guthrie

Friday, November 1st 2024, 11:15 pm
Carl Albert High School’s football team continues to dominate Class 5A, securing its 35th consecutive victory with a 29-0 win over Guthrie Friday night. The Titans, who haven’t lost a game since early 2022, remain undefeated as they head toward the end of the regular season.
The game opened scoreless, with Guthrie’s Kolten Carlock making a critical early interception to keep the Titans at bay. But Carl Albert quickly rebounded, as quarterback Devin Woodring connected with Rystan Haynes on the run for a sliding touchdown catch, putting the Titans up 7-0.
Woodring then capitalized on the momentum, finding a wide-open Terry Simmons down the sideline for another big gain. Carl Albert’s dominant performance concluded with a decisive shutout, extending their streak as the team to beat in Class 5A.
