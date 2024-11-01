Storm Makes History With Victory Over No. 3 Ouachita Baptist

The Crimson Storm hit the road to take on No. 3 Ouachita Baptist for a road trip that will go down in history.

By: News 9

The Crimson Storm hit the road to take on No. 3 Ouachita Baptist for a road trip that will go down in history. Southern Nazarene handed Ouachita their first loss of the season, 18-17.

It was a game for the ages and the Crimson Storm (1-8, 1-8 GAC) stayed the course the entire contest collecting the program's 100th win in upset fashion. The shocking victory also marked the first time Southern Nazarene has defeated the Tigers (8-1, 8-1 GAC) in program history.

The Crimson Storm got on the board early as SNU used their first possession to notch a 30-yard field goal thanks to Kameron Van Prooyen.

The Tigers responded later in the first quarter putting together a 71-yard drive to find the endzone and take the lead, 7-3 nearing the end of the first quarter. The Storm offense struggled to respond before Ouachita tacked on a 25-yard field goal in their first drive of the second quarter to extend their lead.

The Crimson Storm used the final minutes of the second quarter to put together a 10-play drive to allow Van Prooyen to hit another field goal, this time from 40 yards. This left Ouachita with just seconds to work with before the halftime break as SNU trailed the No. 3 Tigers just 10-6.

Ouachita tacked on another touchdown to begin the second half putting together just a 23-yard drive to push their lead to 17-6. The Crimson Storm offense continued to prevail into the fourth quarter as Van Prooyen notched his third field goal of the evening this time from 41 yards cutting the deficit to five.

The Storm defense held the Tigers there, setting up the SNU offense for a moment that would shock the world. The Crimson Storm began their final drive of the game putting together 9 plays for 72 yards. Bryson Evans was able to connect with Dalen Smith as he found the endzone giving Southern Nazarene an 18-17 lead with just 24 seconds left on the clock.

SNU attempted a two point conversion, but Ouachita denied the extra points. The Tigers were then left with just 23 seconds on the clock as the Crimson Storm defense denied any chance of a comeback. As the time ran down, the Crimson Storm rushed the field celebrating a historical 18-17 victory in Arkadelphia.

Next Up

The Crimson Storm will return to Bethany to celebrate Homecoming and Senior Day while hosting Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 pm. SNU defeated the Weevils last season 41-14.