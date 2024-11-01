1 Injured During Shootout In NW OKC Bar Parking Lot

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that injured one person in a northwest Oklahoma City bar parking lot on Friday.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shootout on Friday that happened outside a metro bar.

Police said one victim showed up at a hospital and was expected to live.

Police said people in two separate cars started shooting at each other around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Hawaiian Don’s bar in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene near Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avene, who told officers the gunfire came from a black Dodge Charger and a white SUV, and both cars sped away after shots were fired.

Police found shell casings in the area but did not have any victims at the scene.

“Some time later, a victim showed up at an area hospital,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The victim was learned to have been tied, or it appears on the surface that victim was connected to this shooting at 10th and Portland.”

Officers were called to Del City after police there found the black Charger connected to the shooting. Police did not say if the Charger belonged to the victim or someone else.

No arrests have been made, police said the investigation was still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 297-1200.