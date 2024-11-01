OSU Feature Twirlers All Set For Homecoming Performances

Oklahoma State University's Feature Twirlers spoke with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch about what it takes to get ready for gameday at OSU homecoming.

By: News 9

For Oklahoma State University's homecoming weekend, OSU's Feature Twirlers are ready to lead the Cowboy Marching Band.

What makes this year's homecoming celebration special though is that OSU has two feature twirlers: freshmen Callan Hall and Jaidyn Poole.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch was in Stillwater to speak with the two OSU students about their roles this weekend.

Hall said there are not many opportunities to get into twirling in her home state of Kansas.

"We have a couple studios in my hometown, but I would say there's only a couple studios throughout the entire state," Hall said. "I just happen to be lucky that I live in a town with a studio."

Poole, a native of Katy, Texas, said twirling is rare where she comes from.

"I'm probably the only twirler in my town," Poole said. "In the Houston area, there's a few. A little more rare, where I'm from. I have so much fun with it."

The two twirlers will take part in leading the Sea of Orange Parade before they enter the stadium to perform with the band.

"It's literally the best day ever. We love it! We do have to get up very early, but it's all worth it," Hall said. "We start off getting ready in the morning, and then normally we have practice, and so then we kind of like touch up our hair and makeup after practice. For homecoming, it's super special because we get a morning parade, and then we do all of our normal like game day activities."