Man sentenced in drive-by shooting death of OKC 9-year-old

One of four defendants accused in a drive-by shooting that left a 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma City dead in 2022 has been sentenced.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma City metro man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a child in October 2022.

Court documents said Michael Williams was charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller while he was playing video games in his southeast Oklahoma City home.

Court records say the shooting was in retaliation for a stolen bag containing guns and drugs.

In December of 2022, Sean Beals was arrested, and nearly a year later, police arrested Williams and two others: Austin Parker and Micah Knighten.

Williams' trial initially began in March, but it was declared a mistrial after the second day.

Williams was convicted of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit a felony and felony possession of a firearm.