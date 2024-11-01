Machinery Likely Caused Thursday Wildfire

Heavy machinery used to grind trees and brush is suspected of sparking a large wildfire that broke out Thursday near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

By: News 9

As of Friday morning, the fire has burned more than 12,000 acres and is approximately 76% contained by responding firefighters.

Wildlife officials said a helicopter was used to safely relocate about 400 bison from the Wichita Mountains before the fire posed a threat to their safety. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to move the bison again if the fire escalates.