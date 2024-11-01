Machinery Likely Caused Thursday Wildfire

Friday, November 1st 2024, 9:27 am
Heavy machinery used to grind trees and brush is suspected of sparking a large wildfire that broke out Thursday near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
As of Friday morning, the fire has burned more than 12,000 acres and is approximately 76% contained by responding firefighters.
Wildlife officials said a helicopter was used to safely relocate about 400 bison from the Wichita Mountains before the fire posed a threat to their safety. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to move the bison again if the fire escalates.
November 1st, 2024
November 2nd, 2024
November 1st, 2024
November 1st, 2024
November 2nd, 2024
November 2nd, 2024
November 2nd, 2024